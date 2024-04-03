4 Israeli Police Injured in Terror Attack, Assailant Killed

Two Israeli policemen and two border police were injured in a ramming attack early Wednesday morning near Kochav Yair in Israel's Sharon region, west of Judea and Samaria.

The terrorist, a 26-year-old resident of Tira, drove his vehicle into a group of police officers who had set up a checkpoint to inspect vehicles after a report of vehicle theft. After ramming the police officers, the terrorist drove to another checkpoint, near Eliyahu, where he exited his vehicle and attempted to stab a security guard. The security guard was not injured in the stabbing attempt and managed to shoot the terrorist, killing him.

Two of the four police officers were evacuated by Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical services to treat their injuries. One of the police officers (24) was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah with serious injuries. Another officer (46) was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, with moderate injuries. Both are in stable condition and expected to recover from their injuries.

The remaining two officers, a man and a woman, were treated for light injuries at the scene.

MDA paramedics said: “We arrived at the scene and saw four injured people on the side of the road and on the sidewalk, lying at a distance from each other. A 24-year-old man was vaguely conscious and suffered head and limb injuries; a 46-year-old man was fully conscious and had head and limb injuries; and a man and woman were fully conscious. We gave them quick medical treatment in the field and evacuated them while continuing treatment on the way to the hospital, with one in serious condition and the rest, moderate and mild.”

Central District Commander Maj.-Gen. Avi Biton began a special assessment of the situation at the scene of the attack.

“This is a 26-year-old terrorist resident of Tira who came with his car, ran over two Tira police officers and two Border Police officers,” Biton stated at the scene.

“He continued driving to the Teanim crossing [near Eliyahu], got out of the car and approached the security guards with a knife in his hand. The security guards were alert, strove for contact and eliminated the terrorist. The event is over.”

Biton also said there was no apparent connection between the car thieves whom the police were searching for and the ramming attack, which is being treated as a terror attack.

The attack marks the fourth such “lone wolf” terror attack in the past week. Israeli security officials have been on high alert throughout Ramadan, hoping to prevent an uprising in terror attacks during the month-long Muslim fast, which ends on April 9.

Several Hamas and PIJ leaders called on Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, internationally known as the West Bank, to increase terror attacks on Israelis during Ramadan.

