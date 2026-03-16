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Tags: israel | plane | iran | ali khamenei

Israel Says It Destroyed Plane Used by Iran's Late Supreme Leader Khamenei

Monday, 16 March 2026 07:44 AM EDT

The Israeli military said on Monday it had destroyed a plane used by Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran's Mehrabad airport overnight.

It said the aircraft had been used by senior Iranian officials and military figures to travel domestically and internationally and coordinate with allied countries.

Mehrabad is one of Tehran's oldest airports, now serving domestic and regional flights. In addition to being the busiest civilian domestic airport, it is a dual-use facility housing air force assets.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Israeli military said on Monday it had destroyed a plane used by Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran's Mehrabad airport overnight. It said the aircraft had been used by senior Iranian officials and military figures...
israel, plane, iran, ali khamenei
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2026-44-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 07:44 AM
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