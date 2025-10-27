Israel Allows Hamas to Search for Hostage Remains

Israel has allowed Hamas to operate beyond the ceasefire line in southern Gaza to search for the bodies of slain hostages, sources in Jerusalem told Israel's Channel 12 News on Monday. The move comes as Israel counts down to a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for the bodies' return.

"If by this evening Hamas does not signal progress or transfer the bodies, we will reassess our courses of action," an Israeli official told Channel 12, adding that Jerusalem was "losing patience."

Intelligence indicates Hamas knows the locations of most of the remaining 13 bodies but is stalling ahead of the next phase of Trump's peace plan, which calls for the group's disarmament.

Israel reportedly approved the search in IDF-controlled areas beyond the "Yellow Line," despite doubts it was a genuine effort, to avoid giving Hamas an excuse to delay negotiations.

Asked about reports that Israeli soldiers pulled back to prevent clashes with Hamas fighters during the search, the military referred questions to political leaders.

Shosh Badrosian, spokeswoman for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, confirmed that an Egyptian "technical team" and Red Cross personnel were granted access to search for hostages.

"Hamas knows where our hostages are, and we know they are aware of their locations," Badrosian told reporters. "If Hamas made more of an effort, they would be able to retrieve the remains of our hostages."

She said Hamas committed to releasing all 48 hostages at once but has failed to follow through. "Hamas kidnapped these people, and it is their responsibility to bring them back home," she said.

Hamas has not returned any remains since Oct. 21. Israeli officials told visiting U.S. counterparts the group has refused to share coordinates or intelligence on the remaining bodies.

So far, Hamas has returned only 15 bodies. Israeli officials believe the group can locate at least 10 of the 13 still missing.

On Saturday, Trump urged Hamas to return the remains within 48 hours or face action from "the other countries involved" in his peace agreement.

"Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly," he wrote on Truth Social. "Or the other countries involved in this great peace will take action."

Trump said some bodies may be difficult to reach but others could be returned immediately. "Let's see what they do over the next 48 hours," he added. "I am watching this very closely."

His comments followed visits to Israel by senior U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to reinforce the ceasefire deal that began two weeks ago.

Rubio told reporters on his flight from Tel Aviv to Doha that Hamas "made a commitment" to demilitarize. "If they don't keep it, the area they're in will never see the benefits of the deal," he said.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.