Rubio to Head to Israel for Netanyahu Meeting

The Israeli government announced Wednesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel Thursday to Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

Netanyahu toughened his stance Wednesday by declaring his country is in charge of its own security and is not an American protectorate as he prepared to discuss progress on Gaza's fragile ceasefire agreement with Vice President JD Vance.

Netanyahu's remarks ahead of his meeting with Vance appeared aimed easing public concerns the presence of an envisioned international security force in Gaza could limit Israel's ability to strike in the devastated territory to thwart future threats.

"We are not a protectorate of the United States. Israel is the one that will decide on its security," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office as he headed into the meeting.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting's start, Vance acknowledged the road to peace is strewn with huge hurdles but at the same time tried to maintain the buoyant tone he sounded Tuesday on his arrival to Israel.