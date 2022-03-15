×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Israel | Palestinians

Palestinians: Israeli Troops Kill Teenager in West Bank

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 03:00 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a teenager and wounded at least three other Palestinians during an early morning raid in a West Bank refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday.

It identified the deceased as 16-year-old Nader Rayan. The Israeli military referred questions to the paramilitary Border Police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The raid took place in Balata, a sprawling refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli forces operating in such densely packed areas are often met with stones, firebombs and gunfire.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli troops shot and killed a teenager and wounded at least three other Palestinians during an early morning raid in a West Bank refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday.It identified the deceased as 16-year-old Nader Rayan. The Israeli military...
Israel,Palestinians
152
2022-00-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved