Israel High Court: Palestinians Slated for Eviction Can Stay

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being.
The court’s decision could defuse a crisis that help set the stage for an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.
The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations.
