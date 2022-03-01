×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Israel | Palestinians

Israel High Court: Palestinians Slated for Eviction Can Stay

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 08:01 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being.

The court’s decision could defuse a crisis that help set the stage for an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.

The families are among dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with eviction by Jewish settler organizations.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Palestinian families slated for eviction from their east Jerusalem homes can remain for the time being.The court's decision could defuse a crisis that help set the stage for an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.The...
Israel,Palestinians
65
2022-01-01
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved