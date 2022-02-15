×
Palestinian Reported Killed by Israeli Fire in West Bank

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 10:00 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place during clashes in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.

It gave no further details, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.

