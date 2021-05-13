The Latest: UN Security Council Discusses Meeting on Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the harrowing fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers (all times local):

UNITED NATIONS — China, Norway and Tunisia say the U.N. Security Council should swiftly hold an open meeting on the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The council has has been silent on the issue, and China said there would be no open meeting. Council diplomats said the United States informed members it couldn’t support the request amid ongoing diplomatic efforts. The U.S. said it would support an open meeting on Tuesday.

Norway’s U.N. Mission tweeted that it is working to reach consensus for a Security Council meeting as soon as possible. It urged a halt to the rocket fire, adding, "Please don’t let innocent civilians suffer.”