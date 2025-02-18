WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | palestinians | hamas | war | hostages

Hamas Says it Will Free 6 Living Israeli Hostages Saturday

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip rally Monday in Jerusalem. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 08:25 AM EST

A top Hamas leader says the militant group will release six living Israeli hostages Saturday.

The six are the last living hostages set to be freed under the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Three hostages had been expected to be freed Saturday.

The bodies of four dead hostages are to be returned to Israel Thursday, ahead of Saturday's release.

The warring sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase, in which Hamas would release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya announced the decision in prerecorded remarks Tuesday.

The releases have come in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


