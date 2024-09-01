WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel palestinians hamas war polio vaccination

Health Authorities Begin Large-scale Polio Vaccinations in War-ravaged Gaza

Health Authorities Begin Large-scale Polio Vaccinations in War-ravaged Gaza

Sunday, 01 September 2024 04:00 AM EDT

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health authorities and United Nations agencies on Sunday began a large-scale campaign of vaccinations against polio in the Gaza Strip, hoping to prevent an outbreak in the territory that has been ravaged by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Authorities plan to vaccinate children in central Gaza until Wednesday before moving on to the more devastated northern and southern parts of the strip. The campaign began with a small number of vaccinations on Saturday and aims to reach about 640,000 children.

Israel has agreed to limited pauses in fighting to facilitate the campaign, according to the World Health Organization.

Hospitals in Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat confirmed that the campaign had begun on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Palestinian health authorities and United Nations agencies on Sunday began a largescale campaign of vaccinations against polio in the Gaza Strip, hoping to prevent an outbreak in the territory that has been ravaged by the ongoing IsraelHamas war.Authorities plan to...
israel palestinians hamas war polio vaccination
117
2024-00-01
Sunday, 01 September 2024 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved