Drone Fired from Yemen Hits Southern Israeli City of Eilat. Medics Say 20 People Were Wounded

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:00 PM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — A drone fired from Yemen has struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat. Medics said at least 20 people were wounded, two of them seriously.

It wasn't immediately clear if they were hurt by the drone or an interceptor.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The vast majority have been intercepted or fallen in open areas without wounding anyone.

The Israeli military said that “interception efforts were made” and that search and rescue teams were operating in the area. The Magen David Adom rescue service said that it evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital, and that two of them had “severe shrapnel injuries to their limbs.”

Israel has carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Yemen in response to previous drone and missile attacks.

