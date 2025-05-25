Israel Says It Has Intercepted Missile Fired by Houthi Rebels

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday.
The missile triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem and other areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Iran-backed Houthis have launched repeated missile attacks targeting Israel as well as international shipping in the Red Sea, portraying it as a response to Israel’s offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Most of the targeted ships had no relation to Israel or the conflict.
The United States halted a punishing bombing campaign against the Houthis earlier this month, saying the rebels had pledged to stop attacking ships. That informal ceasefire did not include attacks on Israel.
