Israel Says it Is Stopping the Entry of All Aid and Supplies into the Gaza Strip

Sunday, 02 March 2025 02:01 AM EST

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel said Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept what Israel says is a U.S. proposal for an extension of the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

GlobalTalk
