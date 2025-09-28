WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel palestinians hamas war news 09 28 2025

Over 66,000 Palestinians Have Been Killed in Israel-Hamas War, Gaza's Health Ministry Says

Over 66,000 Palestinians Have Been Killed in Israel-Hamas War, Gaza's Health Ministry Says

Sunday, 28 September 2025 06:01 AM EDT

CAIRO (AP) — Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said in its daily report the death toll has climbed to 66,005, with a further 168,162 wounded since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Among the dead were 79 who were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, it said.

Israel’s military continued its offense in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington and planned to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday. Israel’s offensive has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced around 90% of the population and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run administration, does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its toll, but has said women and children make up around half the dead. Its figures are seen as a reliable estimate by the U.N. and many independent experts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the IsraelHamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday.The ministry said in its daily report the death toll has climbed to 66,005, with a further 168,162 wounded since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Among the dead were 79 who were...
israel palestinians hamas war news 09 28 2025
156
2025-01-28
Sunday, 28 September 2025 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved