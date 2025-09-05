Israel Strikes Gaza City High-Rise Building While Ramping Up Offensive

Israel struck a high-rise building on Friday as the army ramped up an offensive in preparations to take over Gaza City.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strike on the building was just the beginning, warning, “when the door opens it will not close” and the army's activity will increase.

His comments come days after Israel began mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists and repeating evacuation warnings as part of its plan to widen its offensive in Gaza City and other Hamas strongholds, which has sparked opposition domestically and condemnation abroad.

Palestinians said Israel's strike Friday targeted the Mushtaha tower in Gaza City, located in the southern area of the once-upscale Rimal neighborhood. The tower already had come under Israeli attacks and photos of the building taken before the strike showed its roof was heavily damaged.

Israel said it struck the building because it was used for Hamas surveillance.

Israel has declared Gaza City, in the north of the territory, to be a combat zone. Parts of the city are already considered “red zones” where Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate ahead of expected heavy fighting.

That has left residents on edge, including many who returned after fleeing the city in the initial stages of the Israel-Hamas war. Moving costs thousands of dollars and finding space in the overcrowded south to pitch a tent feels impossible. But staying behind, they say, could be deadly.

While this wasn't the first strike on Mushtaha tower, it was the first time the building was targeted since Israel announced its operation to take Gaza City several weeks ago.

Gaza City resident Ahmed al-Boari said the building and the surrounding areas were recently inundated with displaced families who have come since Israel began operating on the outskirts of the city. The army didn't allow people time to evacuate the building ahead of the strike, he said. It was unclear how many people were killed in the strike.

Israel's new offensive also has sparked widespread protests among members of the Israeli public who fear it will endanger hostages still held in Gaza, some of whom are believed to be in Gaza City. There are 48 hostages still held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Hamas released a propaganda video Friday of two hostages in Gaza City. A video shows Guy Gilboa-Dalal in a car, at one point joined by another hostage, Alon Ohel.

Gilboa-Dalal speaks, likely under duress, pleading for the war to end and to return to their families. Gilboa-Dalal was last seen in a video more than six months ago with another hostage, Evyatar David, as they watched other hostages being released during a ceasefire.

As concern for the hostages persists, Israel has continued its offensive across Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the bodies of 69 people were brought to hospitals in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in their attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Most have since been released in ceasefires or other agreements. Israel's retaliatory attack has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in the nearly two-year war.