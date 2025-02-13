Hamas Says It Will Release 3 More Hostages Saturday

Hamas said Thursday it would release the next group of Israeli hostages as planned, apparently resolving a major dispute that threatened the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The militant group said Egyptian and Qatari mediators have affirmed they will work to "remove all hurdles," and it would implement the ceasefire deal.

The statement indicated three more Israeli hostages would be freed Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas' announcement.

Hamas' move would allow the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to continue for now, but its future remains in doubt.

Hamas had threatened to delay the next release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of failing to meet its obligations to allow in tents and shelters, among other alleged violations of the truce. Israel, with the support of President Donald Trump, had threatened to renew its offensive if hostages were not freed.

Hamas said its delegation held talks in Cairo with Egyptian officials and was in contact with Qatar's prime minister about increasing the entry of shelters, medical supplies, fuel and heavy equipment for clearing rubble into Gaza.

Egypt's state-run Qahera TV, which is close to the country's security services, reported that Egypt and Qatar had succeeded in resolving the dispute. The two Arab countries have served as key mediators with Hamas and helped broker the ceasefire, which took effect in January, 15 months into the war.