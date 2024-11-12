Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, Medical Officials Say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say two Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 14 people, including two children and a woman, most in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone.

One strike late Monday hit a cafeteria in the so-called Muwasi humanitarian zone west of the city of Khan Younis, killing at least 11 people including two children, according to officials at Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

Another strike early Tuesday hit a house in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing three people including a woman, according to al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. The strike also wounded 11 others, it said.