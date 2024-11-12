WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel palestinians hamas war lebanon hezbollah iran news November 12 2024

Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, Medical Officials Say

Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, Medical Officials Say

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:01 AM EST

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say two Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 14 people, including two children and a woman, most in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone.

One strike late Monday hit a cafeteria in the so-called Muwasi humanitarian zone west of the city of Khan Younis, killing at least 11 people including two children, according to officials at Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

Another strike early Tuesday hit a house in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing three people including a woman, according to al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. The strike also wounded 11 others, it said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Palestinian medical officials say two Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 14 people, including two children and a woman, most in an Israelideclared humanitarian zone.One strike late Monday hit a cafeteria in the socalled Muwasi humanitarian zone west of the city of Khan...
israel palestinians hamas war lebanon hezbollah iran news November 12 2024
108
2024-01-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved