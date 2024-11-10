Palestinian Hospital Official Says 17 Killed in Israeli Strike on Northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The director of a hospital in the Gaza Strip says it has received 17 bodies after an Israeli strike on a home in the northern part of the territory.
Dr. Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said the dead include nine women.
He said they were killed in a strike on a home in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya, where Israel has been carrying out an offensive for over a month.
