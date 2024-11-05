WATCH TV LIVE

Palestinian Officials Say an Israeli Airstrike Has Killed 20 People in Northern Gaza

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 04:01 AM EST

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 20 people, mostly women and children.

Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of a nearby hospital that received the casualties, said the strike late Monday hit a home in the town of Beit Lahiya where multiple families were sheltering.

The dead included eight women and six children, according to a list provided by the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency service.

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 04:01 AM
