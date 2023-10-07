×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel palestinians gaza hamas rockets airstrikes tel aviv

Palestinian Militants Launch Dozens of Rockets into Israel. Sirens Are Heard across the Country

Saturday, 07 October 2023 12:00 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off air-raid sirens across the country.

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv during the early morning barrage.

The sirens sounded as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel's business and cultural capital, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the north.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off airraid sirens across the country.The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv...
israel palestinians gaza hamas rockets airstrikes tel aviv
75
2023-00-07
Saturday, 07 October 2023 12:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved