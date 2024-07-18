WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel palestinians ben givr jerusalem temple mount gaza

Far-right Israeli Minister Visits Sensitive Jerusalem Holy Site, Threatening Gaza Peace Talks

Thursday, 18 July 2024 03:00 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s far-right national security minister visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site on Thursday morning, threatening to disrupt Gaza cease fire talks.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist settler leader, said he had gone up to the contested Jerusalem hilltop compound of Al Aqsa Mosque to pray for the return of the hostages “but without a reckless deal.”

The move by Itamar Ben-Gvir threatens to disrupt sensitive talks aimed at reaching a cease fire in the 9-month-old Israel-Hamas war.

Jews and Muslims both claim the Jerusalem hilltop compound and visits like Ben-Gvir’s, while legal, are seen as a provocation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


