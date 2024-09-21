WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel palestinians al jazeera gaza war hamas

Israel Raids and Shuts Down Al Jazeera's Bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Saturday, 21 September 2024 10:01 PM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli troops raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down.

Israeli troops entered the office and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days.

The move comes after Israel shut down Al Jazeera's offices in Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli troops raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israelioccupied West Bank early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down. Israeli troops entered the office and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days. The move comes after...
israel palestinians al jazeera gaza war hamas
65
2024-01-21
Saturday, 21 September 2024 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved