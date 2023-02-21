European Leaders Upset After Israel Bars MEP From Palestine

Western officials expressed "disappointment" Tuesday after Israel barred a member of the European Parliament on her way to Palestine from entering the country, Politico reported.

However, a spokesperson for the Israeli Mission to the European Union claimed Spanish MEP Ana Miranda Paz was banned from entering the country due to her past participation in a 2015 demonstration against Tel Aviv.

"The only reason that she was not allowed to enter is the issue that she tried to enter illegally," the spokesperson stated.

Miranda Paz, a member of the Green Party, was involved in a 2015 boat protest that aimed to break the naval blockade against Gaza, leading to her detainment for more than 24 hours in Israeli custody before release.

But her recent deportation from Israel occurred after she landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Monday alongside eight other lawmakers from two European Parliament delegations.

"It's a diplomatic conflict," Miranda told Politico. "It's intolerable that Israel exerts control over members of a delegation that's going to Palestine, not going to Israel."

She added a female border control guard repeatedly told her to "shut up" while being held at the airport for close to three hours and was honest about participation in the flotilla when questioned.

"Deeply disappointed at Israel's decision to deny entry to @anamirandapaz [Miranda Paz], who was due to form part of an official @Europarl_EN [European Parliament] mission to West Bank & Gaza," wrote Roberta Metsola, president of the EP and member from Malta.

"My office has remained in close contact with MEP Miranda throughout," she continued. "Once all the facts are known and clarified, I will speak to @Europarl_EN Group Leaders to see how best we can prevent this from happening again."

It comes after Miranda Paz appeared to have received emails indicating she was permitted to enter Israel, according to Politico, which reviewed the correspondence.

The outlet claimed only Spanish MEP Manu Pineda was denied entry through the emails, with no mention of Miranda Paz's trip.