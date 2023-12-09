Israeli Naval Vessels Shell Rafah in Southern Gaza

Israeli naval vessels, positioned off the Gaza Strip's coast, initiated shelling of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza near the border with Egypt, OSINTdefender posted on X Saturday.

Israel's military persists in its comprehensive air and ground campaign within Gaza, strengthened by a U.S. veto that derailed U.N. Security Council attempts to halt the ongoing conflict, ABC News reported.

Trapped in the confines of Gaza, a territory measuring 25 miles long by about 7 miles wide, over 2 million Palestinians endure intensified bombardment, extending even into zones previously designated as safe by Israel.

Entering its third month, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 17,700, predominantly comprising women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled region. The ministry's report, as conveyed by ABC News, does not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties.