Netanyahu: Israel in Time of 'Fateful Decisions' on Oct. 7 Anniversary

"Two years have passed since the Oct. 7 attack, the horrific massacre of our brothers and sisters," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his statement marking the second anniversary of the Hamas invasion in southern Israel.

Thousands of Israelis marked the day with public memorials and demonstrations across the country on Tuesday, many of them calling for the release of the remaining hostages.

"We have paid a most painful price: Babies, children, adults, and the elderly were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists. Two hundred and fifty-one men and women were taken as hostages into the terror tunnels of the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister declared that Israel's "bloodthirsty enemies" did not break the country.

"Before long, they discovered the enormous strength of the nation of Israel. The seven-front War of Redemption is a momentous war for our homeland — a war for our very existence and future."

Netanyahu echoed a point he has made numerous times in defense of his conduct during the war.

"Together, we smashed the Iranian axis. Together, we changed the face of the Middle East. Together, we will ensure the eternity of Israel."

"Citizens of Israel, we are in a time of fateful decisions," he said, vowing to continue to strive toward the achievement of the war aims: "Return all the hostages, destroy the Hamas regime, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. Together we shall stand — and together, with God's help, we shall be victorious."

On Wednesday, negotiations over the American 20-point plan to end the war continued as all sides signaled optimism that an agreement could be reached within days.

In a separate statement, President Isaac Herzog wrote that "Israel's soul was torn apart" on Oct. 7 but noted, "From that darkness rose the courage of our soldiers, the heroism of our citizens, and the unity of a people who refused to break. We will not rest, we will not be silent, until all 48 hostages are home."

He also affirmed that Israel was standing with the Jewish communities as "antisemitism surges like a tidal wave across the world."

"From the depths of grief we draw strength; from the ashes of tragedy we build renewal. The story of Israel is the story of resilience, of a people who will never give up, never give in, and never stop believing that light will overcome the darkness."

Some 30,000 Israelis flocked to Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park on Tuesday night to attend a national memorial event organized by KUMU ("Rise Up"), a group founded by families of victims, hostages, and survivors of Oct. 7.

The official state ceremony will be held according to the Hebrew calendar date of the attack, the day after the Simchat Torah holiday, which falls on Oct. 16 this year.

Other memorials took place across the country, including in Jerusalem, Netanya, Nes Ziona, and many of the Gaza border communities.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated on Tuesday, "For us, and for the people of Israel who have taken to the streets week after week for two years, each of these 48 souls is a world unto themselves. Every single one of them must come home."

"The living need rehabilitation, and the deceased deserve burial in their homeland."

It also thanked President Donald Trump for his "unwavering dedication and leadership. His deal gives us renewed hope that this nightmare may finally end, and our loved ones will come home."

"After two years, Prime Minister Netanyahu has had an opportunity to end this nightmare. This is the moment to reach an agreement that will end the longest war in our history and bring all 48 hostages home."

