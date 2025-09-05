Netanyahu Blocks Macron Visit Over Palestine Stance

Amid the escalating tensions between France and Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused a request by French President Emmanuel Macron to visit the Jewish state, Kan 11 News reported.

Citing Former French Parliament Member Meyer Habib, the report stated that Netanyahu signaled to Macron that he would only be welcome once he retracted his intention to declare his formal recognition of a Palestinian state. Macron was said to have rejected this demand.

Relations between the two countries have been tense for some time, as France has sharply criticized Israel’s conduct in the war against Hamas.

However, relations rapidly deteriorated further once France declared its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, calling on other nations to follow suit and declare their recognition at a conference France organizes with Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22.

Against this backdrop, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, sparred on 𝕏 before holding a phone call on Thursday.

During the call, Sa’ar urged Barrot to reconsider France’s initiative, emphasizing that it “undermines stability in the Middle East and harms Israel’s national and security interests,” according to his office.

“Regarding the possibility of President Macron visiting Israel, Minister Sa’ar told his counterpart that as long as France persists with this initiative and its harmful efforts toward Israel's interests, such a visit would be inappropriate.”

Sa’ar also told Barrot not to rely on commitments made by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in a letter to Macron, describing Abbas as an unreliable partner who has “very little public support,” and noting that it was the reason no elections had been held in the PA for over 20 years.

The foreign minister concluded, “Israel aspires to maintain good relations with France, but that France must respect Israel’s position when it comes to matters crucial to its security and future. He emphasized that France has recently taken a series of anti-Israel actions and positions.”

The unusual back-and-forth between the two chief diplomats played out in posts on 𝕏 before their phone call.

First, Sa’ar slammed Macron for being “very interested” in securing U.S. visas for Palestinian Authority officials, noting sarcastically that this was “what keeps him awake at night.”

“He does not protest against the rampant incitement in the Palestinian education system against Israel and Jews. He also does not object to the payments transferred by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists and their families under the ‘pay-for-slay’ method,” Sa’ar charged

He added that Macron is trying to intervene “in a conflict to which he is not a party, in a manner completely disconnected from the reality on the ground,” saying his actions were “dangerous” and would “not bring peace nor security.”

Barrot hit back by claiming the charges were “grossly unfair” and stating that French President Macron had “secured unprecedented commitments from the Palestinian authority.”

He also reiterated the claim that the PA had ended its “pay-for-slay” policy and pointed to “unprecedented commitments” from Arab states and Turkey, which signed a declaration calling for Hamas to be disarmed.

“There is an alternative to this endless war, and it is our responsibility as a permanent member of the UNSC, with citizen and security interests in the region, to propose it,” Barrot stated.

Sa’ar responded in another long 𝕏 post, written in French, indicating he was “stunned” by Barrot's post.

The facts on this point are clear and unequivocal – and I'm sure they are also known to French intelligence: the Palestinian Authority simply replaced the old system with a new one, which continues to transfer money to exactly the same bank accounts, those of the terrorists and their families. It's like switching from the left pocket to the right pocket. Therefore, either the Palestinian Authority is fooling you, or you are fooling the world,” he wrote.

He continued, "As for the Palestinian Authority's incitement against Israel and the Jews, nothing has changed! It is omnipresent in kindergartens, schools, textbooks, and in Palestinian mosques and media. The only place it does not exist is in the letters the Palestinian Authority sends to France – the same letters, with the same commitments, that Yasser Arafat sent 30 years ago.”

“You talk about the war, but your initiatives against the State of Israel not only undermine stability and will not bring peace – they prolong the war. And it's no coincidence that Hamas applauds them,” Sa’ar said.

“The rest is empty words and illusions. In Paris and at international conferences, you can believe them and promote them. Here, we won't.”

Republished with permission from All Israel News