Netanyahu Writes to IDF Soldiers Ahead of Shabbat

Following is the text of a letter written by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to IDF soldiers fighting against the Hamas terrorist group.

“Soldiers, men and women,

All of the dear security forces,

Envoys of the people and the state,

The foundation of the existence of the Jewish people for thousands of years has been the constant struggle for our lives and our freedom.

We have always fought bitter enemies who have risen up against us to destroy us. Equipped with strength of spirit and a just cause, we have stood determined against those who seek our lives.

The current fight against the murderers of Hamas is another chapter in the generations-long story of our national resilience.

‘Remember what Amalek did to you.’

We will always remember the horrific scenes of the massacre on Shabbat Simchat Torah, Oct. 7, 2023. We see our murdered brothers and sisters, the wounded, the hostages, and the fallen of the IDF and the security services.

In their name and on their behalf, we have gone to war, the purpose of which is to destroy the brutal and murderous Hamas-ISIS enemy, bring back our hostages and restore the security to our country, our citizens and our children.

This is a war between the children of light and the children of darkness. We will not relent in our mission until the light overcomes the darkness; the good will defeat the extremist evil that threatens us and the entire world.

Dear soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, wherever you are, on land, sea or air, in the assembly points and deep in the field, in the intelligence, munitions, logistics and medical units, new pages in the annals of Israel are being written by you.

Your daring, your devotion to the goal and the courage of your hearts are deeply inspiring.

All of you are part of the chain of heroes who were not deterred and did not retreat — Joshua, Deborah the Prophetess, King David, Judah Maccabee, Bar Kochba, Joseph Trumpledor, the fighters of the underground movements, the IDF and the security services. They brandished the defending sword for the eternal Israel, and you are marching in their footsteps.

In all of my meetings with you in recent weeks, I have been deeply impressed by your inner strength, the spirit of victory as it says in the Tanakh (Psalms 18:40) —’You have girded me with strength for the battle; You have subdued under me those who rose up against me.’

When I send you on your missions, dear heroes, I am certain of our absolute victory over our enemies. Together with the entire people of Israel — I rely on you, I am proud of you, and I love you.

‘May G-d make the enemies who rise against us be struck down before them! Praised is He who protects and delivers our soldiers from all trouble and distress, and from all affliction and illness, and send blessing and success to all the work of their hands. May He subdue our enemies under them and crown them with deliverance and victory.’

Be strong and have courage for victory; with G-d’s help, together we will win!

Shabbat Shalom!”

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.