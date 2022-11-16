×
Tags: israel | netanyahu | herzog | jerusalem | biden

Report: Netanyahu to Retain Michael Herzog as Israel's Ambassador to US

Benjamin Netanyahu
Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 November 2022 02:30 PM EST

Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States, is expected to retain his position when incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally takes over as the country's top executive, according to an Axios report.

Herzog's father, Chaim Herzog, was previously the sixth president of Israel; and his brother, Isaac, currently serves as the country's 11th president in history.

A retired army general, Michael Herzog had been appointed last year by then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Axios reported that, prior to Herzog's appointment from Bennett and Lapid, the promotion also required the blessing of Netanyahu — a show of respect for Netanyahu, or perhaps a presumption he would soon return as prime minister.

According to Axios, Netanyahu had praised Michael Herzog last year in a video prior to his ambassador starting date, characterizing him as the most qualified person for the post.

Netanyahu and Herzog had "worked closely" during the former's previous stint as prime minister, according to Axios, with the latter being entrusted with "secret and sensitive missions," including back-channel discussions with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu is a known ally to former President Donald Trump.

Axios speculated that White House officials would support keeping Herzog for the ambassador post. One U.S. official within the Biden administration described Herzog as a professional and trustworthy "interlocutor."

On Sunday, Israel President Isaac Herzog officially tapped Netanyahu to form a government, acknowledging the executive's return to power.

With Sunday's development, Netanyahu now has up to six weeks to formulate a working governmental structure.

Last month's Israel elections indicated a clear win for Netanyahu and his "ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist allies," according to The Associated Press.

AP also reported that Netanyahu "struck a conciliatory tone" at Sunday's Jerusalem event, downplaying concerns by Israeli liberals and some of the country's international allies that Israel would be "entering a dark tunnel" with the new government.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

