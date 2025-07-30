Israel Has 'Not Stopped Trying' to Revive Hamas Talks, Netanyahu Says

Israel "has not stopped trying" to revive the hostage talks with Hamas since recalling its negotiating team from Doha last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed to captives' families Tuesday.

"I have just finished an additional consultation on the issue," he said in a public address to the families on Tuesday night. "There was a meeting yesterday, and the day before, and the day before that as well. Since the return of the delegation from Qatar, we have not stopped trying."

However, "there is one big obstacle, and everyone knows what it is — Hamas. It is persisting in its refusal," continued Netanyahu. "President [Donald] Trump said it. [U.S. Middle East envoy Steve] Witkoff said it. We are saying it. Whoever knows the facts, including the mediators, everyone knows it," he added.

"We are not relenting. We will continue to do everything we can, one way or the other. We are committed to bringing them back," he said.

A Hamas official told AFP on Tuesday that the terror group's negotiation team had left Doha and was heading to Istanbul to speak with Turkish officials about the breakdown in the indirect talks with Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, ABC News cited two "sources familiar with the matter" as claiming Netanyahu was considering a plan to annex parts of Gaza as "one of several options" in response to Hamas's rejection of a deal.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn't agree to a ceasefire plan. This is one of several options," one of the anonymous sources told the U.S. broadcaster.

Israel will have to make a decision on next steps in the war on Hamas, Trump said on Sunday, adding that he did not know what would happen after the terrorists blew up the truce negotiations.

"You know, they had a routine discussion the other day and, all of a sudden, they hardened up," he said of the talks, speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

Hamas doesn't "want to give them back," Trump said of the 50 captives who remain in the hands of Palestinian terrorists after 650-plus days.

"So Israel's going to have to make a decision," the president continued. "I know what I [would] do, but I don't think it's appropriate that I say, but Israel is going to have to make a decision."

On Thursday, Witkoff said that Washington would examine "alternative options" to bring home the hostages as Hamas "does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith."

Witkoff went on to say that "it is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way," emphasizing that Washington remains "resolute" in its desire to achieve peace.

The comments came shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated that "in light of the response delivered by Hamas this morning," Jerusalem had decided to recall its negotiating team for consultations.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday, "I mean every word — if Hamas does not release the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza."

Trump told journalists on Friday that Hamas' obstruction of the truce negotiations "got to a point where you're going to have to finish the job."

In a reference to the Jewish state, Trump said, "So they pulled out [of the negotiations], and they're going to have to fight. They're going to have to clean it up. They're going to have to get rid of [Hamas terrorists]."

