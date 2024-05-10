Poll: Support for Netanyahu on the Rise in Israel

Support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu domestically is on the rise, according to a poll released Thursday by conservative news outlet Channel 14 and conducted by Direct Polls.

The survey, which shows that Netanyahu's Likud Party would receive 25 mandates, compared with 23 mandates for rival Benny Gantz's National Unity Party, comes as Israel pushes into the southern Gaza city of Rafah to fight Hamas.

The poll also showed Netanyahu with 46% support compared with 33% for Gantz.

Netanyahu has been defiant after President Joe Biden threatened on Wednesday to halt supplies of bombs and artillery shells if Israeli forces go ahead with a full-scale assault on Rafah, which is packed with Palestinians uprooted by Israel's war on Hamas.

"If Israel needs to stand alone, it will stand alone," he said.