Netanyahu Dismisses Israel's Defense Minister

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, left, with Chief of the General Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi (AP)

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 01:17 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival.

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

The prime minister announced his decision late Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


