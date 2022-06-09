Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Makes Snap Visit to UAE

A day after the United Nations nuclear watchdog group censured the Iranian nuclear program, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made an unannounced visit to the United Arab Emirates to meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday.

The snap visit – which was not on the prime minister's public schedule – comes just hours after Iran turned off its online enrichment monitor at an unidentified nuclear site.

Besieged by political challenges at home, Bennett accepted MBZ's invitation, according to the Government Press Office, their third meeting in the last few months.

Upon departure, Bennett commended the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors for its decision, "which clearly states that Iran is continuing to play games and is continuing to conceal and hide."

"On the one hand, we see in this decision the lies and the hypocrisy of Iran on the nuclear issue and in general," he said. "On the other hand, we see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things. We will not let up on this issue."

As recent allies, the UAE and Israel face a common threat from Tehran.

"Today, together, we will take to the special bond that has been woven between our countries to the next level – for the growth and security of both our peoples," Bennett said.

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.