Israeli Missile Strikes Iranian State TV Studio

An Israeli missile struck Iranian state TV's studio during a live broadcast on Monday, Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF said it targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network with a precision strike because the network was being used for military purposes, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"The building was used by the Iranian armed forces under the guise of civilian activity, covering up the military use of the center's infrastructure and assets. The strike directly harmed the military capabilities of the Iranian armed forces," the IDF said, CNN reported.

"Prior to the strike, the IDF provided an effective advanced warning to the civilian population, including phone calls, and conducted the strike in a precise manner in order to mitigate harm to civilians as far as feasible."

The strike occurred as IRINN anchor Sahar Emami was scolding Israel. The anchor then was seen fleeing her desk amid smoke and rubble. The broadcast then went dark.

Iranian media have reported several network employees were killed in the attack, DailyMail.com reported.

Iranian state TV's broadcast resumed about 30 minutes later from another studio, Axios reported.

The Islamic Republic News Agency used X to say Emami "courageously continued the newscast during an Israeli attack on Iran's national television headquarters, returned to live broadcast minutes after a second attack."

Shortly before the strike, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the "Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappearing."

He added that evacuation of the surrounding residences had begun.

The IDF posted notice on X that it would take action in Tehran's 3rd District, where IRINN has offices, in the coming hours.