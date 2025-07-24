Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister in Paris Ahead of European-Iran Nuclear Talks, Sources Say

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs is in Paris on Thursday ahead of nuclear talks between European powers and Iran on Friday in Istanbul, said four sources, including a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Two of the sources said Ron Dermer would discuss those upcoming talks and Iran's nuclear program with officials in the French capital.
Senior diplomats from France and Germany will hold the direct face to face talks with Iran since Israel and the United States struck Iran's nuclear facilities in June.
