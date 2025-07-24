WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | minister | paris | europe | iran | talks

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister in Paris Ahead of European-Iran Nuclear Talks, Sources Say

Thursday, 24 July 2025 09:35 AM EDT

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs is in Paris on Thursday ahead of nuclear talks between European powers and Iran on Friday in Istanbul, said four sources, including a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Two of the sources said Ron Dermer would discuss those upcoming talks and Iran's nuclear program with officials in the French capital.

Senior diplomats from France and Germany will hold the direct face to face talks with Iran since Israel and the United States struck Iran's nuclear facilities in June. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs is in Paris on Thursday ahead of nuclear talks between European powers and Iran on Friday in Istanbul, said four sources, including a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two of the sources said Ron Dermer would...
israel, minister, paris, europe, iran, talks
86
2025-35-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 09:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved