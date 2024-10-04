WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Military: Around 250 Hezbollah Fighters Killed in Ground Operation

Friday, 04 October 2024 10:41 AM EDT

The Israeli military estimates it has killed around 250 Hezbollah fighters, including a number of battalion and company commanders, since the start of its ground operation in Lebanon earlier this week, a military spokesperson said on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the military was still assessing the damage caused by airstrikes in southern Beirut on Thursday night, which he said targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters.

Hezbollah has not publicly provided any death toll.

