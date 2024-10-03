WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | military | evacuation | lebanon | towns

Israel Warns Residents of Over 20 South Lebanon Towns to Evacuate

Thursday, 03 October 2024 07:03 AM EDT

The Israeli military on Thursday issued a warning to residents of over 20 more towns in south Lebanon to evacuate their homes immediately, spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Israeli military on Thursday issued a warning to residents of over 20 more towns in south Lebanon to evacuate their homes immediately, spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X....
israel, military, evacuation, lebanon, towns
29
2024-03-03
Thursday, 03 October 2024 07:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved