Israel Warns Residents of Over 20 South Lebanon Towns to Evacuate

Thursday, 03 October 2024 07:03 AM EDT
The Israeli military on Thursday issued a warning to residents of over 20 more towns in south Lebanon to evacuate their homes immediately, spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.
