Israel Approves Sale of Military Equipment to Ukraine

A report on Thursday from Walla! News stated that the Israeli government reportedly authorized the sale of defensive military technology to Ukraine.

The sale marks the first time Israeli military technology is being sold to Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country in February 2022.

According to the report, two Israeli companies were granted licenses to export defensive electronic warfare systems to Ukraine. The equipment reportedly being sold would give improve the Ukrainian military's ability to defend itself against Russian military drones.

The Walla report said the licenses were approved in February by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Responding to the report, Israel's Ministry of Defense emphasized that any military technology sent by Israel to Ukraine is strictly defensive.

"Israel is assisting Ukraine in the defense and civilian fields," it said. "Every request is being reviewed according to the defense export policy to Ukraine. We won't elaborate on that for national security and foreign policy considerations."

Drone warfare has been a major component of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Russia has heavily utilized kamikaze drones throughout the conflict, which Ukrainian officials have said were acquired by Russia from the Iranian government, however Iran has denied this.

Ukraine has allegedly also relied upon the use of drones in order to strike military bases deep in Russian territory.

The Israeli government was involved in past efforts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine, with current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he is open to serving in such a role.

"If asked by all relevant parties, I'll certainly consider it, but I'm not pushing myself in," Netanyahu said in a January interview with CNN.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.