US to Israel: Ensure Safety of Lebanon Army

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Israeli counterpart on Wednesday that Washington had concerns about strikes against the Lebanese armed forces while urging Israel to take steps to ensure the safety of the Lebanese army and the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, the Pentagon said.

Austin also told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that Washington welcomed the movement of humanitarian assistance through the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and urged Israel take steps to address the dire situation there, the Pentagon's summary of the call said.

Three Lebanese soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on an army vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese military said on Sunday. Israel, which says it is targeting Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, apologized and said its military was not operating against the Lebanese army.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon also says its troops have come under Israeli attack several times. Israel has disputed accounts of those incidents.

Austin "expressed his deep concern about the reports of strikes against the Lebanese Armed Forces," the Pentagon said, adding he urged Israel "to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces."

Washington wrote a letter to Israeli officials last week demanding concrete measures to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, or face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.

Israel's war in Gaza has displaced nearly the entire 2.3 million population of Gaza and caused a hunger crisis.