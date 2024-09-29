Lebanon: 21 People Killed in Israeli Attack

Sunday, 29 September 2024 12:14 PM EDT
An Israeli attack on Sunday on the city of Baalbek-Hermel in eastern Lebanon killed 21 people and wounded 47 others, according to a preliminary toll, Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement.
