Israel-Lebanon Tensions Mount as Hezbollah Mobilizes Naval Forces

As Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured the northern border with Lebanon and issued a warning to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday, Lebanese naval boats were mobilized to intercept Israeli vessels.

The report about the naval interception was published on the Beirut news site Al-Mayadeen.

Israeli news sites have been filled with coverage of the tension on the northern border as well as reports regarding military predictions of any future conflict with the Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah.

The same day, Israel's Shin Bet security agency announced the arrest of a terror cell operating in the Palestinian territories in Judea and Samaria under the direction of a terrorist in Lebanon.

Last week, several top IDF top generals visited the border to assess the situation there and see the status of the security fence which Israel is improving.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah has recently made threatening remarks, even daring Israel to remove the second of two tents the group established on the Israeli side of the Blue Line.

Besides the border tension, both Israel and Lebanon are facing a significant amount of internal crisis.

A series of killings in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon at the end of last month exposed how the political turmoil in the country is allowing lawlessness.

That fighting caused several Arab countries to issue travel warnings against visiting Lebanon.

Lebanon is still without a president, and Hezbollah has been trying to take advantage of their critical role in securing a presidential election by requesting certain concessions.

The lack of a functioning Lebanese government has allowed Hezbollah to engage in more provocative behavior toward Israel.

Both France and the U.S. have made recent attempts to solve the presidential election impasse, as well as reach some agreement regarding the border tensions. The U.N. has also become involved in the issue of the Hezbollah tents.

U.S. Special Envoy for Energy Security Amos Hochstein is currently in Beirut, where he is reported to be "feeling the pulse" for a border agreement with Israel intended to pave the way for further agreements between Lebanon and Israel.

The move comes as Israel, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia are said to be in serious negotiations regarding normalizing relations between the Kingdom and Israel.

Hochstein visited with Prime Minister Netanyahu in July.

Meanwhile, in Israel the political crisis over the coalition's judicial reforms has caused turmoil in the IDF as well.

Top defense officials have warned that a conflict with Hezbollah would lead to a difficult scenario for Israel.

In that context, Gallant's statement Tuesday appears to be a warning to Hezbollah not to attempt to take advantage of Israel's perceived weakness.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.