Israel Intercepts Projectiles Launched From Lebanon

Friday, 28 March 2025 07:38 AM EDT

The Israeli military said on Friday it intercepted one of two projectiles launched from Lebanon with the other landing inside Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel holds Lebanon responsible for missile fire on the Galilee area and will respond strongly to threats to its security.

"We will ensure the security of the residents of Galilee and will act forcefully against any threat," he said in a statement.

Israeli artillery and airstrikes hit southern Lebanon on Saturday after Israel said it intercepted rockets fired from across the border, killing at least eight people and straining a fragile truce that ended a year-long war with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the rocket fired on Saturday, saying it had 'no link' to the launches and remained committed to the ceasefire. 

