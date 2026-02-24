WATCH TV LIVE

Israel Warns Lebanon Over Hezbollah Role in Any US-Iran War

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 08:16 AM EST

Israel has sent an indirect message to Lebanon that it would strike Lebanon hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese officials said on Tuesday.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iran and the U.S. will hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Sunday, amid growing concerns about the risk of military conflict between the adversaries.

Israel dealt heavy blows to the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah during a war in 2024, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah along with thousands of its fighters and destroying much of its arsenal.

Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem said in a televised address last month that the group was "not neutral" in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, and that it was "targeted by the potential aggression."

"We are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose in due course how to act, whether to intervene or not," Qassem said.

The U.S. State Department is pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday. 

