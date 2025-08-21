WATCH TV LIVE

Report: US Asks Israel to Reduce Military Action in Lebanon

Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:59 PM EDT

The Trump administration has asked Israel to reduce "nonurgent" military action in Lebanon, as Lebanon works to disarm Hezbollah, two sources told Axios.

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in November, Israel has continued to launch air strikes in Lebanon daily. The Trump administration said Israel reducing its military strikes will give Lebanon the chance to disarm Hezbollah, Axios said.

Israel maintains it is responding to violations by Hezbollah while Lebanon says Israel is violating the ceasefire and its sovereignty. Israel also maintains five military outposts in southern Lebanon and said it will remain there as long as it believes Hezbollah is a threat, according to Axios.

The Trump administration has requested Israel withdraw one of the outposts and demanded Hezbollah be disarmed by the end of 2025. Hezbollah has said "there will be no life in Lebanon" if the government tries to enforce the action.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has laid out steps Israel could take if Lebanon is able to disarm Hezbollah including withdrawing from all of its outposts, and a "Trump economic zone" in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, Axios said. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to invest in the area after Israel withdraws.

"The Israelis didn't say no and they are willing to give it a chance," a source told Axios. "They understand that what the Lebanese Cabinet did was historic and that they need to give something back."

