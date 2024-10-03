WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel lebanon hezbollah gaza war news 10 03 2024

Israeli Military Says it Killed a Senior Hamas Leader in a Gaza Strike Earlier This Year

Thursday, 03 October 2024 06:01 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Thursday that it killed a senior Hamas leader in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip around three months ago.

It said that a strike on an underground compound in northern Gaza killed Rawhi Mushtaha and two other Hamas commanders, Sameh Siraj and Sameh Oudeh.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

The military said the three commanders had taken refuge in a fortified underground compound in northern Gaza that served as a command and control center.

It said Mushtaha was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas who helped mastermind the Oct. 7 attack into Israel that triggered the war.

Sinwar is believed to be alive and in hiding inside Gaza.

