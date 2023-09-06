Israeli Lawmakers Contest UNESCO's Jericho Heritage Site Declaration

A group of lawmakers from the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus conducted a field tour of the Jericho archaeological site on Tuesday, as the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is expected to vote to approve its designation as a "Palestinian Heritage Site."

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said Jericho's connection to Jewish history is clear to any person with biblical knowledge.

"Not a single person in the world who has read the Bible can think for a moment that Jericho can be disconnected from the heritage of the Jewish people," Eliyahu stated.

Simcha Rothman, co-chair of the Caucus, and Chair of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, said such a declaration would "condone the eradication of the physical record and the denial of history."

Rothman's comment made reference to the fact that only the portion of the site under Israeli jurisdiction is a protected archaeological site with signage and organized access. The area under Palestinian control has been paved over.

Caucus co-chair Limor Son Har-Melech warned that the attempt to declare the site a Palestinian heritage site is part of an effort to erase Jewish history.

"There are those who seek to erase the story of the Jewish people; their efforts are relentless and focused. Jericho has historically been known as the keyhole through which the Land of Israel is accessed," she commented.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.