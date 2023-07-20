Israel Moves 'Reasonableness' Bill Forward to Final Votes

The Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee voted to advance the Reasonableness Standard Bill to the Knesset for final readings late Wednesday after marathon sessions handling an unprecedented 27,000 reservations to the bill by opposition members.

The bill passed the committee with nine votes for, seven votes against, after a disruptive session with some opposition lawmakers and their aids shouting at committee chairman Simcha Rothman. Several of the advisers were removed from the room.

The Committee of Parliamentary Counselors and Advisers in the Knesset released a statement condemning their actions.

"We strongly condemn the outburst this evening by a number of advisers against the chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee. It is not our job to interfere with the work of the Knesset and it is our duty to respect the elected officials even when we do not agree with their opinion," the statement read.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana instructed the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms to prevent entry to the Knesset building to the advisers involved in the ruckus until the end of the Knesset summer session.

Several opposition Knesset members on the committee accused Rothman of flaws in his handling of the proceedings and alleged several voting irregularities in the counting of votes.

However, Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik, said her team had reviewed videos of all votes and did not find any flaws or discrepancies.

At the end of the voting, Rothman criticized the opposition Knesset members for behavior that was "a total disgrace," saying he had accommodated every opposition demand. He also thanked the legal advisers and committee workers for their hard work during demanding sessions.

The Reasonableness Standard Bill will begin second and third readings in the Knesset plenum Sunday morning.

Also on Wednesday, opposition Knesset Member Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity Party, said his party would support the Reasonableness Standard Bill if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to stop the current bill, and resume negotiations at the President's Residence.

Gantz said his party would support negotiating first on the reasonableness bill, agreeing to vote in favor for the final negotiated version, and then negotiating the rest of the proposed reforms separately.

He conditioned the offer, insisting that "agreement be met with agreement" and that Netanyahu agrees not to pursue other reforms independently.

Speaking at a Knesset press conference one hour after President Isaac Herzog finished his address to Congress, Gantz said, "I call on Netanyahu and all the responsible members of this house – you have a national duty to accept the proposal."

"This evening we can convene at the President's Residence and discuss finding an agreed-upon framework for the reasonableness test," Gantz said.

He stated, however, that a new version "will not open a window to corruption and will preserve the principles of democracy."

Gantz's proposal drew immediate criticism from both sides.

The Likud party rejected his proposal as "a dictate," saying, "Instead of idle exercises, Gantz must demand that his fellow members of the opposition stand this evening resolutely against the service refusal that endangers the security of all Israeli citizens."

The party also said, "If Gantz seriously wants dialogue and compromise, he's invited to the Prime Minister's Office this evening."

Protest leaders also criticized Gantz's proposal.

"The time has come for Gantz to internalize that Netanyahu is lying through his teeth and wants to turn Israel into a dangerous democracy," they said in a statement. "Only an uncompromising and determined protest will prevent dictatorship."

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.