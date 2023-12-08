Israel Plans Weekslong Khan Younis Operation

In a briefing with Axios Israel, a senior Israeli defense official disclosed that Israel anticipates concluding its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis within the next three to four weeks.

The official highlighted that the ongoing high-intensity phase of the conflict is expected to persist for a similar duration, as reported by Axios.

The Biden administration has reaffirmed its support for Israel's military endeavors in Gaza, aligning with Israel's stated objective of removing Hamas from power in the region. Despite this backing, the White House is facing escalating international and domestic pressure to advocate for an end to the conflict.

Reuters reported Thursday that the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza was reporting a death toll of 17,177 Palestinians.

According to Axios, a senior Israeli official said that while Israel Defense Forces "have made significant progress" in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the operation in Khan Younis, identified as a key Hamas leadership stronghold, "has just started."

Biden discussed Israeli military plans, including the Khan Younis operation, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday, Axios reported. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a parallel conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The senior Israeli official clarified that the U.S. has refrained from imposing a definitive deadline or "pulling the brakes" on Israel's operation but is emphasizing the diminishing timeframe to complete the task at hand.

The central disparity between the Biden administration and the Israeli government revolves around the one-month timeline set by Israel to conclude the high-intensity phase of the Gaza conflict, according to the official.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer addressed the matter at the Aspen Security Forum, emphasizing the absence of a firm deadline imposed on Israel by the U.S.

"This is their conflict," Finer said. "That said, we do have influence, even if we don't have ultimate control over what happens on the ground in Gaza."

The Israeli defense official acknowledged the U.S. preference for a swifter resolution with minimal civilian casualties and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israel, however, aims to complete the high-intensity phase by the end of January, a month later than the U.S. preferred timeline.

"The U.S. message is that they would want us to finish faster, with less civilian casualties and more humanitarian aid to Gaza. We want the same thing, but there is another player here and this is the enemy that doesn't agree," the official said. "The U.S. understands this. We are working together. We need them and they need us."

A spokesperson for the National Security Council emphasized the sovereign nature of Israeli military operations, stating, "These are Israeli military operations, and the Israelis will decide their course. We will continue to support Israel's efforts to defend itself from Hamas terrorists."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.