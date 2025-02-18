Israeli DM: Israel Will Act Against Hezbollah Violations 'at Full Strength'

The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon "at full strength," Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Tuesday morning in a post on X as the military reportedly completed its withdrawal from most of the territory.

"We will not allow a return to the reality of Oct. 7," Katz declared, referring to the 2023 Hamas-led massacre in Israel's south and the 16-month-long Hezbollah terrorist campaign that followed the attacks.

Katz reiterated in his statement that, "starting today, the IDF will remain in the buffer zone in Lebanon at five control posts along the border line, to ensure the protection of the northern communities."

Israel's Kan News public broadcaster reported that the withdrawal from the Land of the Cedars was completed ahead of the midnight deadline. IDF officials told the outlet overnight that "the challenge is to preserve the [military] achievements and prevent Hezbollah from returning."

On Monday, the army's Northern Command confirmed that soldiers would remain deployed at five strategic outposts in Southern Lebanon beyond the Feb. 18 deadline set out in the ceasefire deal with Beirut.

Israel's decision to keep boots on the ground in Lebanon was made in conjunction with the Trump administration. The company-size posts, located within several hundred meters of the border, are manned by hundreds of soldiers until the political echelon decides otherwise.

The five outposts are located on a hill near Labbouneh, opposite the Israeli border town of Shlomi; on the Jabal Blat peak, opposite Moshav Zar'it; on a hill opposite Moshav Avivim and Kibbutz Malkia; on a hill opposite Moshav Margaliot; and on a hill opposite the town of Metula.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned Israel on Sunday that if it does not withdraw its forces by Tuesday, "we will know how to deal with it.

"Israel must fully withdraw on Feb. 18; it has no excuse [not to do so]," the top terrorist leader said in a televised speech cited by the France 24 outlet.

The truce with Lebanon, which took effect on Nov. 27, mandated an IDF redeployment within 60 days. However, the U.S.-monitored deal to end the war with Hezbollah was extended in late January to Feb. 18.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the IDF was to gradually withdraw from Southern Lebanon as the Lebanese Armed Forces and U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon assumed responsibility for ensuring that Hezbollah remains disarmed in the entire area south of the Litani River.

However, there had been doubts in Jerusalem that the LAF could fulfill its obligation to clamp down on the presence of Hezbollah. The IDF remained engaged in frequent operations in the area until Monday.

The LAF announced on Tuesday morning that its forces were deployed overnight to several areas throughout Southern Lebanon, including in the villages of Kafr Kila, Meiss al Jabal, Bint Jbeil and "other border sites."

The LAF said engineering units were surveying the areas, reopening roads and removing unexploded ordnance left behind during the war.