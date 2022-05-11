×
Al Jazeera Journalist Killed by Gunfire in West Bank

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 01:01 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said a journalist for Al Jazeera network was killed by gunfire early Wednesday in the occupied West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the face and died soon afterward, the ministry added. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was also wounded but he was in stable condition.

The shooting happened during an Israeli army raid in Jenin town in northern West Bank.

