Netanyahu Flies to Jordan for Surprise Meeting with King

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 09:00 AM EST

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II, his first visit since taking power at the helm of Israel's most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history.

Official statements from Israel and Jordan gave scant information about the discussions between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship. Netanyahu's office said he discussed "regional issues" and security cooperation with Jordan, a key regional ally.

Tensions have simmered between the neighbors over Israel's new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year.

